Has Bhupesh Baghel's Congress Govt In Chhattisgarh Really 'Beaten' Unemployment?

The tribal-dominated state of Chhattisgarh is set to witness elections to its 90-member state assembly in two phases on 7 November, when 20 seats will go to polls, and then on 17 November for the remaining 70 seats.

The election season in the state has been pronounced by sharp sloganeering, promises of welfare schemes and multi-crore infrastructure and developments in the state. While the BJP and the Congress are the major parties in the fray, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting for the second time after 2018.

The Congress-ruled government led by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh is being challenged by BJP’s Raman Singh, who has been the chief minister of the state for three consecutive terms spanning 15 years from December 2003 to December 2018.

On 25 October, the BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit shared a caricature portraying Baghel as Ravana on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and said that "this time, Ravana of corruption will be burnt".