BRICS: 'United by Bloc, Divided by Agenda’, Modi-Xi’s Recipe for Reconciliation

Another major development is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s formal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that failed to materialise.

However, both were seen engaged in conversation on television and there are suggestions that they may have had a more substantive meeting at the Retreat on 22 August.

A news flash late on Thursday, 24 August has suggested that this indeed happened and the two leaders have agreed to an "expeditious de-escalation” in Eastern Ladakh.

Later, a Chinese press readout was issued which said that President Xi stressed that "improving China-India relations… is conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region.” Further, that the two sides should "handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region.”

Meanwhile, briefing the media Foreign Secretary V M Kwatra said that the Prime Minister had conveyed to President Xi India’s concerns on the “unresolved” issues along the LAC and that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for the normalisation of India-China ties.”

The two leaders last met in a formal summit in Chennai in 2019. They met last year for the 19th time at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022 but this was an informal manner, though later, there was some controversy over its outcome.

They are now likely to meet again at the G20 summit in New Delhi between 9-10 September. Whether this could yield a formal meeting between them can only be speculated.