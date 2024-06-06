Time for Rahul Gandhi to Directly Challenge PM Modi — as Leader of Opposition

Having come in for sharp attack in the past for its poor messaging and social media presence, the Congress and its allies ran a focused campaign as they refused to get distracted by Modi’s divisive speeches and instead targeted the BJP government by concentrating on five major issues: price rise, unemployment, agrarian distress, electoral bond-related corruption, and, most importantly, the BJP’s plans to change the Constitution to do away with reservations.

All these issues, particularly the fear of losing reservations, resonated with the voters both in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, ensuring the consolidation of Dalits in favour of the INDIA bloc. If Modi was banking on the support of women on account of providing free rations, this was offset by the anger among the youth, who complained bitterly about the lack of employment opportunities, paper leaks, and the Agniveer scheme.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting on a brave face, describing the result as a victory for the NDA (not the BJP, as would be expected otherwise), the electoral outcome has clearly not met his expectations. Not only was Modi eyeing a record tally of 400 seats to overtake Rajiv Gandhi’s past record, he was also keen on securing a place in history by equaling Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of winning three terms. Modi is undoubtedly set to occupy the Prime Minister’s kursi for the third time, but his inability to get a simple majority for the BJP and his increased dependence on allies have taken the sheen off this “victory.”

Having come this far, it is now time for Rahul Gandhi to step up his game and take the next step to challenge Modi. Most recently, on Thursday, he even demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others who he said were involved in the “biggest stock market scam” with respect to the exit polls.

The post of the Leader of the Opposition awaits.