Once a Militancy Hotbed, South Kashmir Turns Out to Vote in Large Numbers

On 25 May, voters formed a long line outside the polling station in the Chakpath area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Some people this reporter spoke to said that they never thought the residents of this area would turn up in such large numbers to cast their votes.

The streets across most of South Kashmir were deserted due to the holy day. Shops and other business establishments were closed. Traffic was moving normally, and voters were slowly making their way to polling stations.

The area had consistently supported election boycott calls from separatists, and during the 2019 parliamentary elections, in a village that this reporter visited, only 41 out of 750 residents voted.