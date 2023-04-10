Anti-Corruption or Anti-Congress? What Sachin Pilot’s Fresh Rebellion Indicates

If Pilot ultimately moves away from the Congress, it will greatly dent the Grand Old Party in an election year in Rajasthan. Already there are indications that many may support Pilot’s posturing and even Gehlot's Minister PS Khachariyawas has openly supported Sachin’s stand for action on corruption cases under the previous Raje-BJP government.

However, initial reactions from the Congress top bosses suggest that Pilot is unlikely to get much support from the party High Command. They have virtually endorsed the Ashok Gehlot line through a Congress statement saying its government in Rajasthan has implemented numerous schemes that benefitted people, and it will seek a renewed mandate based on its achievements as well as the collective efforts of the organisation. Strikingly, there is no mention of Pilot or his outburst. Though SS Randhawa is being rushed to Jaipur to placate Pilot, even he has claimed that Pilot never raised the corruption issue with him.

Meanwhile, Congress old-timers are hoping for wisdom to prevail. They have asked Pilot and Gehlot to calm down. The next few days are critical for Congress's fortunes in the state. Gehlot-Pilot frictions are spoiling the atmospherics and taking the narrative away from the welfare schemes of the Gehlot government just months ahead of the elections.

But if Pilot walks away. the price may be much higher for the Congress. The damage won’t just be in Rajasthan as their chances may get heavily dented in Karnataka next month. And the domino effect could be a huge dampener for Congress plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(The author is a veteran journalist and expert on Rajasthan politics. Besides serving as a Resident Editor at NDTV, he has been a Professor of Journalism at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. He tweets at @rajanmahan. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)