Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Springs a Surprise, Hires Firm Working for Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is making one power move after another in his effort to win the Rajasthan Assembly elections and beat the state's history of alternating between the BJP and the Congress every five years.

Sources say that Gehlot has sprung a surprise by hiring the services of a political consultancy - DesignBoxed - that had been working for his main rival in the Rajasthan Congress - Sachin Pilot.

This comes less than a week after the Rajasthan chief minister delivered a Budget with a number of populist measures.