Did Ashok Gehlot Show His Support To Amritpal Singh? No, This Is a Clipped Video

A video showing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talking about Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh is going viral with a claim that Gehlot is supporting Singh's separatist Khalistan movement.

The video shows Gehlot speaking in Hindi, "Amritpal Singh is saying that if they are talking about Hindu nation, then why I can't talk about Khalistan? Isn't he justified?"



Who shared the video?: Along with several social media users, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Vice President Sunil Yadav also shared the viral video to claim that to gain votes, the Congress party has started supporting 'Khalistanis who had killed Indira Gandhi'.

