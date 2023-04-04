ADVERTISEMENT

We Asked ChatGPT To Turn These Bollywood Romances Into Horror Movies

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Aashiqui 2, buckle up as ChatGPT turns these iconic romantic films into horror movies.

Alright, let's be honest here. Bollywood has given us some of the most iconic romantic films of all time. But let's face it, the industry is lacking in one department: horror.

Sure, we've had a few good horror films here and there, but it's safe to say that the genre is massively underrepresented in the world of Hindi cinema.

To fix this problem, we challenged everyone's favorite AI-chatbot, ChatGPT, to take these 7 beloved romantic films and give them a blood-curdling, hair-raising horror twist.

This article is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that explores how Artificial Intelligence is changing our present and how it stands to reshape our future. Click here to view the full collection of stories in the series.

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to DDLJ.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to Kal Ho Naa Ho.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

5. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

6. Rockstar (2011)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to Rockstar.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

7. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

ChatGPT gives a horror twist to Aashiqui 2.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

