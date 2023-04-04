We Asked ChatGPT To Turn These Bollywood Romances Into Horror Movies

Alright, let's be honest here. Bollywood has given us some of the most iconic romantic films of all time. But let's face it, the industry is lacking in one department: horror.

Sure, we've had a few good horror films here and there, but it's safe to say that the genre is massively underrepresented in the world of Hindi cinema.

To fix this problem, we challenged everyone's favorite AI-chatbot, ChatGPT, to take these 7 beloved romantic films and give them a blood-curdling, hair-raising horror twist.