Kanker Ambush on Naxals: India’s Security Forces Must Maintain Its Momentum

For the tribals, the state existed only in violent and exploitative form – forest guards and police exploited them. Hence, the image of the state has to be brought up in a positive frame. The state must correct the situation by investing more funds in healthcare, skill development (Aspirational District Schemes), education, opening girls’ hostels, etc in order to improve the Human Development Index in the area.

Settling the entitlements and rights of Jal Jungle and Jameen is another important step required to resettle 20 million tribals unsettled because of mining operations by the state and private industry.

Grievances and sense of injustice amongst tribals on account of this must be addressed expeditiously through proper implementation of existing legal provisions like the Forest Rights Act of 2006, The Land Acquisition Act of 2013, and the extension of PESA (Panchayat Extension Act) which provides that Adivasi hamlets are the primary stakeholders or owners of land and they cannot be displaced without their vote. These provisions have been implemented by states in some measures. However, more needs to be done.

Needless to say, excellent coordination amongst forces, besides timely and accurate intelligence led to this massive success against Naxals on 16 April. The planning and conduct of this operation must be studied thoroughly and made into a case study to impart training for best practices to be adopted in such operational environment.

As stated above, the forces, however, cannot afford to be complacent. A long-term strategy needs to be put in place in order to resolve the protracted problem and bring normalcy to the troubled region.

