3 Naxals Carrying Over Rs 30 Lakh Bounty Killed in Encounter With MP Police

Those killed were identified as Nagesh, Manoj, and Rame – all members of Tanda Dalam and Darekasa Dalam. Police also recovered weapons, including an AK47 rifle from the encounter spot.

Addressing media in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced out-of-turn promotion and gallantry awards for the police personnel who gunned down the three.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Hawk Force has killed divisional committee member Nagesh with a reward of 15 lakh and area commander Manoj and Rame with a reward of 8 lakh each in the encounter.