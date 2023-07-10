From Maoist Insurgency to Manipur: Mapping India’s Internal Security Crisis

Insurgency in Maoist affected region of Central India continues to drain our resources. The levels of violence have been gradually brought under control. This started with banning of CPI (Maoist) in 2009 and helping states to modernise the police. Gradual widening of the area of domination under "Operation Green Hunt” launched in 2009 and Intelligence coordination through structures like – Multi Agency Centres(MAC) and State MAC led to the moral ascendency of security forces and restricting the militant activities.

Additionally, large funds have been sanctioned for security-related expenditure for Police modernisation, surrender, relief, rehabilitation etc. The creation of better road network and establishment of mobile towers leading to better communication, focus on better training, and raising special forces has led to capacity enhancement and effectiveness of SF.

People-centric actions have focussed on the development, of infrastructure, poverty alleviation, health care, accessible education through Navodaya schools, and setting up of girls hostels etc, thus, helping improve human development indicators. Efforts have been made to transform the image of the State from a violent and exploitative entity by sensitising forest and police personnel and settling entitlements for 20 million tribals unsettled by mining operations.

Legal reforms through the Extension of PESA (Panchayat Extension Act) which provides that Adivasi hamlets are the primary stakeholders/owners of land and they cannot be Displaced without their vote, Forest Rights Act 2006 Land acquisition act 2013 have gone a long way in empowering the tribals.

The government implemented "National Strategy and Action Plan to address LWE” in 2015 besides SAMADHAN (Smart Leadership, Aggressive strategy, Motivation and Training, Actionable Intelligence, Dashboard-based KRAs, Key performance indicators, and no access to finances). These have brought the levels of violence down to manageable limits. Naxal-related incidents came down to 598 in 2022 from 674 in 2021. Additionally, 2853 Maoists gave up arms in 2022 compared to only 533 in 2021.