12 Numbers That Will Straddle 2023 and 2024

This remains a contentious topic even now in contemporary electoral discourse. Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda has once again raised concerns over them.

The Government had set aside about Rs 1900 crore for this in 2023. When voters queue up outside polling booths during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, awaiting them across India will be about 3.1 million Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Doubts about the efficacy and reliability of EVMs have been periodically raised; the first time by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) after its loss in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and subsequently by opposition parties after the BJP started winning elections.