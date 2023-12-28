Year-Ender: How India Battled Extreme Weather Events in 2023's Climatic Turmoil

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that 2023 was the warmest year globally, breaking all previous records. The WMO's provisional 2023 State of the Global Climate report, released before COP28, emphasised the urgent need for action to curb global warming and its devastating impacts.

This warming trend is mirrored in India, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the warmest August and September in 122 years.