Are 'Aspirational Indians' Dreaming Again? Two-Wheeler Sales Provide a Hint

The natural decision when uncertainty dominates consumer sentiments is to postpone “discretionary” purchases. CVoter has been conducting consumer sentiment surveys for years. One of the questions asked to ordinary Indians during these rolling surveys is: how difficult do you find managing your family or household budget. More than three-fourths of the respondents in 2021 and 2022 said they found it very difficult. Two thirds still have the same opinion in 2023, though their perceptions about the future have improved dramatically this year.

That is where the number 1.9 million assumes significance.

To twist and flog a cliché: one Siberian crane doesn’t make a winter. It would be foolish to expect or assume that 1.9 million two-wheeler sales a month would become a norm. There are lean patches and sales tend to peak during festive season. Yet, Diwali in 2022 was towards the end of October. Two-wheeler sales clocked 1.58 million units.

This year, Indians have just celebrated Diwali in November and October sales clocked 1.9 million units. The record sales figure of 21.2 million units no longer looks like a distant dream. This could be the inflection point for the Indian economy if one looks at numbers without surrendering to the pathologies of jargon.

About 60 percent of India’s GDP comes from private consumption expenditure. A bulk of that comes from aspirational Indians who “indulge” in two wheelers and budget smart phones. For the first time in more than four years, there are hints that the aspirational Indian family is dreaming again.

(Sutanu Guru is the Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)