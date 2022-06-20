World Refugee Day 2022: Date, Theme, Images, Quotes, and Wishes
World Refugee Day should be celebrated by everyone in the world as a token of respect, love, and solidarity.
World Refugee Day is celebrated every year on 20 June. World Refugee Day was designated as an International Day by the UN (United Nations). The day is being celebrated to honour the refugees around the world. Refugees are people who are being forced to leave their homeland due to terror, conflicts, wars, prosecutions, or any other crises.
Refugees often face lot of difficulties after leaving their homes. They do not have a place to live and might settle in refugee camps without any possessions. They starve without food or water for days. They face violence, and suffer from diseases, trauma, mental illnesses, despair. World Refugee Day is a means to create awareness among common public about the hardships of Refugees. This day is important and helps in raising support and help for refugees.
World Refugee Day 2022: Theme and Date
World Refugee Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, 20 June 2022. The World Refugee Day 2022 theme will be 'Together we heal, learn, and shine'. Supporting, helping, and ensuring the safety of refugees should be an all-time goal and not just limited to the Refugee Day. Refugees all over the world suffer a lot in every way, therefore it should be our primary goal to help them and make them feel safe and secure.
Refugee Day 2022: Quotes and Wishes
Refugee Day is not just a day, it reflects our solidarity towards refugees. Here are some of the Refugee Day quotes and wishes that we can send to our Refugee friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and so on. We can also share Refugee Day 2022 quotes and wishes on social media to show our love and support to refugees.
''To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory" - Tennessee Office for Refugees
“A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future" - Amela Koluder
“Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism" - António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres
“Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day" - Nadia Hashimi
“I urge you to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of refugees past and present' - Kofi Annan
"It affects and involves us all, and what it needs is understanding, compassion and political will to come together and find real answers for the refugee plight. This has become a defining challenge of our times' - Filippo Grandi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.