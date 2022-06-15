World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History, and Significance

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is celebrated on 15 June all over the globe as an awareness initiative. On this day, every year, the world commemorates World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

This day aims to raise awareness about the plight of elderly people who are abused and harmed. The primary goal is to develop a better understanding of elder abuse and neglect by raising awareness about the cultural, social, economic, and demographic factors that influence such abuse and neglect.

Elder abuse is rarely addressed or investigated. It is an increasingly significant problem in our culture. There are differences in the instances of elder abuse, and there's a lack of a countrywide, consistent reporting system.