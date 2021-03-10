Son of Tibetan Refugees Walks 500 Km for Tibet Uprising Day

Tenzin Tsundue, 46, is on a mission to tell people about Tibet—the land he calls home, but one he is forbidden to return to.

On Losar, the Tibetan New Year that was celebrated on 12 February, Tsundue began a 500-km-long march from Dharamshala. He went all the way to Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where he reached on 10 March, in time for the Tibetan National Uprising Day.

The Tibetan diaspora celebrate Tibetan National Uprising Day each year to remind the world that, “The Tibetan issue is still relevant and should not be ignored,” says Tsundue, who identifies himself as an Indian-Tibetan.

It is Tibet that has inspired his generation to do beyond just living a personal life.