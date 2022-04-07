Ukrainian Refugees Might Not Return Home, Even Long After War Eventually Ends

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused more than 4.2 million people to flee to the neighbouring countries of Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere.

Russia’s violence against civilians and attacks on cities caused an additional 6.5 million or more people to become internally displaced. They left their homes but moved within Ukraine to other areas where they hope to be safer.

Russia and Ukraine have been holding sporadic peace talks . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 4 April, 2022, that talks will continue despite Russian soldiers’ committing mass murders of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine.

But there is no guarantee that the millions of displaced Ukrainians will want to go back to their homes even once the war eventually ends.

Lessons learned from the experiences of people displaced in other conflicts, like Bosnia and Afghanistan, provide insight into what might happen with Ukrainians at the end of the fighting.