World Chess Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Images
International Chess Day 2022 will be celebrated with the theme ' Women in Chess.'
Every year, World Chess Day is observed on 20 July. This year too, World Chess Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. World Chess Day is also known as International Chess Day because it is celebrated globally. The main reason behind International Chess Day being celebrated on 20 July is because on this date the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded in the year 1924.
The primary idea of celebrating International Chess Day was proposed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the day has been celebrated since 1966 after the foundation of FIDE.
FIDE counts almost 199 countries as National Chess Federations which are designated as the affiliate members of the organisation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, chess became more popular than ever among people as it helped most of them overcome their mental anxiety and stress.
International Chess Day 2022: History
The word 'chess' has been derived from 'Chaturanga,' meaning four divisions. The word 'Chaturanga' has different meanings for different people. Some people say it is called so because during early times, chess was mostly played by four people. However, others relate the meaning of the word to the four divisions of the game – bishop, knight, rook, and pawn.
Around 600 CE, the game came to Sassanid Persia and was named as Chatrang which later evolved and became Shatranj. According to a Persian manuscript, an Indian ambassador from the subcontinent gave the game to King Khosrow I. Later, the game became popular in most of parts of the world, including the Byzantium & Arabian Peninsula.
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) was established in the year 1924 in Paris on 20 July, and that is why the day is celebrated globally on 20 July every year. The official declaration of World Chess Day to be observed on 20 July was made by the UN General Assembly on 12 December 2019.
FIDE is a French acronym for International Chess Federation. The organisation is located in Switzerland and holds global chess competitions.
International Chess Day 2022: Significance
Chess is a highly intellectual game that involves high-order thinking, decision making, skillfulness, and deep critical thinking. The game was played by royals before it was introduced to their subjects.
Chess also involves brainstorming, creativity, tactical moves, and high-order reasoning. Playing chess increases the mental capabilities of players and helps them to think out of the box. The winners of chess are often labelled as people with high mental capabilities.
Chess is a global game that can be played by anyone and anywhere, regardless of gender, age, social and economic status, and physical capability. World Chess Day is celebrated to encourage people to play the game and increase their mental strength and level of thinking.
Celebrate World Chess Day 2022 by participating in online and offline chess events and promote International Chess Day. You can also use the #InternationalChessDay on your social media handles to spread the word.
World Chess Day 2022: Theme
Every year, World Chess Day is celebrated with a specific theme. World Chess Day 2022 will be observed with the theme ' Women in Chess.' The purpose is to encourage people to teach girl children how to play chess and make it as common among women as it is among men.
World Chess Day 2022: Best Images
