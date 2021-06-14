Nikhil Kamath Took ‘Help’ in Chess Game vs Vishwanathan Anand
Nikhil Kamath admitted to manipulating the game against Vishwanathan Anand by receiving technological help.
The exhibition match played between Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, and World Champion GM Viswanathan Anand as part of a COVID-19 fundraiser has opened a can of worms. Following his dubious victory over the legendary Anand, Nikhil has admitted to manipulating the chess game by receiving ‘help’ from technology and outside sources.
After the match, Nikhil's Chess.com account was banned on grounds of violating the Fair-Play policy. The business tycoon took to Twitter to respond to the cheating allegations.
What Vishwanathan Anand Said
Even Anand quote-tweeted Kamath's statement, adding that he just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone.
"Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money. It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone," Viswanathan cleared his stance.
‘Unfair Means’: Netizens Irked
Eyebrows were raised with the way Nikhil cruised to victory against a player of Anand’s wit and wisdom. Social media platforms were soon flooded with posts accusing him of using unfair means to eke out a win.
The gaming platform which hosted the event, Chess. com, issued a statement too, reiterating their strict code of conduct.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.