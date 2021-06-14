Nikhil Kamath Took ‘Help’ in Chess Game vs Vishwanathan Anand

The exhibition match played between Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, and World Champion GM Viswanathan Anand as part of a COVID-19 fundraiser has opened a can of worms. Following his dubious victory over the legendary Anand, Nikhil has admitted to manipulating the chess game by receiving ‘help’ from technology and outside sources.



After the match, Nikhil's Chess.com account was banned on grounds of violating the Fair-Play policy. The business tycoon took to Twitter to respond to the cheating allegations.