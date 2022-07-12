World Paper Bag Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status and History

The first-ever paper bag machine was invented in 1852 by an American, Francis Wole. Later, in the year 1871, another paper bag manufacturing machine was invented by Margaret E Knight. The machine was unique and capable of producing flat-bottom paper bags. The machine grew so popular that Knight became known as the 'Mother of Grocery Bags'.

In 1883, Charles Stillwell also designed a paper bag machine that was capable of designing square-bottom paper bags along with pleated sides. Such bags were easy to fold and store and were liked by people. Walter Dubner in 1912, designed a paper bag with a handle that made it easy to carry. Since then, there have been a lot of modifications and improvements in the production of paper bags.