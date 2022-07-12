World Paper Bag Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status and History
World Paper Bag Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 12 July. However, few countries mark it on different dates.
Every year, World Paper Bag Day is celebrated in the month of July to make people aware of the importance of using paper bags and avoiding the utilisation of plastic bags. Using plastic bags is extremely harmful for the environment as they pose a serious threat to the health of all living beings on the Earth. Hence, it is essential to educate people about the hazardous and dangerous effects of single-use plastic bags.
World Paper Bag Day 2022: Date
The World Paper Bag Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 12 July. However, some countries observe the day on different dates. Regardless of the dates, the main purpose of World Paper Bag Day is to encourage people to use paper bags in order to save the environment.
World Paper Bag Day 2022: History & Significance
The first-ever paper bag machine was invented in 1852 by an American, Francis Wole. Later, in the year 1871, another paper bag manufacturing machine was invented by Margaret E Knight. The machine was unique and capable of producing flat-bottom paper bags. The machine grew so popular that Knight became known as the 'Mother of Grocery Bags'.
In 1883, Charles Stillwell also designed a paper bag machine that was capable of designing square-bottom paper bags along with pleated sides. Such bags were easy to fold and store and were liked by people. Walter Dubner in 1912, designed a paper bag with a handle that made it easy to carry. Since then, there have been a lot of modifications and improvements in the production of paper bags.
Plastic bags are made up of non-renewable, non-recyclable, and non-bio-degradable materials like high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), or linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). These materials take thousands of years to decompose, thereby polluting the environment to critical levels. Hence, people should use eco-friendly renewable, and recyclable paper bags, which is the main purpose of celebrating World Paper Bag Day.
World Paper Bag Day 2022: Theme
Every year, World Paper Bag Day is observed with a specific theme. According to some reports, The theme of World Paper Bag Day 2022 is “If You’re ‘Fantastic’, Do Something ‘Dramatic’ To Cut the ‘Plastic’, Use ‘Paper Bags’."
Happy World Paper Bag Day 2022: Best Quotes, Messages, Slogans, and WhatsApp Status
On World Paper Bag Day 2022, we have curated a list of the best quotes, messages, slogans, and WhatsApp statuses for you. Read and share with people to contribute towards this noble cause.
Let us all get together on this Paper Bag Day to raise awareness about the benefits of using paper bags and avoiding plastic bags. Wishing all a Happy Paper Bag Day!!!!
On World Paper Bag Day, learn why to use paper bags. Paper bags are lightweight and compact. They are handy to use. Paper Bag Day can be celebrated by using paper bags!!
"Use paper bags, Avoid using plastic bags. Keep my earth pollution free
Please help me in spreading these lines."
Don't Reduce, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle Plastic Bags. Instead, Renew, Reuse, and Recycle Paper Bags!!!! Happy World Paper Bag Day 2022
Take a pledge and do your bit for our environment. Avoid plastics and adopt Paper Bags!!!
"Happy World Paper Bag Day!!! Dear Paper Bags, Some call you sack.... I call you friend. Thank you for carrying all my things and then nicely folding up to fit in with all the other paper recyclables."
World Paper Bag Day 2022: Best Images
Here's our collection of World Paper Bag Day 2022 images.
