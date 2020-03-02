India’s Koneru Humpy Climbs to No.2 Spot in World Chess Rankings

GM Harika Dronavalli is ranked ninth while Tamil Nadu player R Vaishali moving up to ninth place from 10th rank in February in the junior girls category.

Interestingly, no Indian man figures in the top ten in the world rankings for the open section.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand is ranked 16th in the world, followed by Vidit Santosh Gujarati at 22nd place. Gujarati is now the second highest ranked Indian player, jumping four places from the 26th spot last month.

World champion Magnus Carlsen tops the open rankings.

In the juniors section, Indian GM Nihal Sarin was ranked 10th in the world.