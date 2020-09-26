Why Virtual Meets Make It Hard for Diplomats to Trust Each Other 

Ashok Mirpuri, Singapore’s ambassador to the US, recently said that achieving trust in diplomacy is “ about the cues and nuances” that come from face-to-face interactions. What Mirpuri did not elaborate on, however, is that reading others when you’re in the same room together can just as easily reveal clues about their untrustworthiness.

Historically, diplomats and world leaders have made great efforts to meet their counterparts, believing face-to-face diplomacy offers the best possible way to read each others’ intentions . The challenge to diplomacy raised by the coronavirus pandemic is what happens when such physical interactions are becoming increasingly rare.

Recently, a growing number of diplomatic gatherings, including the G8 and UN security council meetings, have taken place virtually. Now, the UN general assembly, is meeting online for the first time in its 75 year history.