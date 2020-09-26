India Calls Pak PM Imran Khan’s Speech at UN ‘Incessant Rant’

During his pre-recorded speech shown at the General Assembly earlier in the day, Pakistan PM Khan had repeated the same allegations about India as last year, focused on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and how the government was allegedly persecuting minorities.

He also raised the Kashmir issue, suggesting Security Council action there with a peacekeeping force.

Vinito, an Indian Foreign Service diplomat of the 2010 batch, who had walked out during Khan's speech, took him on exercising New Delhi's right of reply.