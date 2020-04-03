UNGA Calls for Global Solidarity, Cooperation to Fight COVID-19

It also emphasized the need for full respect for human rights, and stressed that there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic.

The resolution was sponsored by Ghana, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland.

Since the General Assembly is not holding meetings due to the pandemic, the resolution was adopted under a silence procedure.

The draft resolution was under silence procedure until 2 April at 6 pm. If there were no objections to the resolution within the specified time period from member states, the President of the General Assembly circulates a letter confirming adoption.