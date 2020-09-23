War of Words Between China and US Dominates UNGA Meet

Meanwhile, in a sharp response, China's Permanent Representative Zhang Jun, before introducing the recorded speech of his country's President Xi Jinping, hit back at Trump saying that a “political virus” must not be spread when there is a need for solidarity and cooperation, reported news agency IANS.

He said, “China resolutely reject the baseless accusation against China.”

Hitting out at Trump, China's President Xi Jinping in a video message said that China has “no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country,” CBS News reported.

Jinping added, “burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history.”