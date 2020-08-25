US, China Agree to Push Forward Phase One Economic Deal

On Tuesday, 25 August, negotiators from the United States and China spoke on the phone and agreed to “push forward” their phase one economic deal, reported AFP. This development comes amid increasing tension between the two sides.

In January, the two countries had signed a deal, that had forged a “partial truce” in their ongoing trade war, reported AFP, obliging Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years.

But owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been unable to make the purchase yet.

The phase one deal requires that officials "check-in" every six months, reported AFP.