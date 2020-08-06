How TikTok Got Caught in the Crosshairs of US-China Politics

Donald Trump’s threat to ban TikTok, a video sharing app owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, on 1 August is only the latest in a series of clashes between the US and China.

With each of these events – from the US ban on telecoms company Huawei to the US response to events in Hong Kong and the continuing escalation of the trade war which stretches back formally to 2018 – one has to remember that there are several different conflicts taking place between the world’s largest and second-largest economies. It is important to work out which of these the TikTok issue belongs to.