‘We Simply Have No Choice’: TikTok Sues US Govt Over Trump’s Ban

Chinese video app TikTok sued the United States government on Tuesday, accusing it of depriving the platform of due process when President Donald Trump issued an executive order to block it from operating in the country.

In a dramatic escalation in the US-China technology cold war, ByteDance-owned TikTok has said despite trying to engage in good faith with the Trump administration to find a solution and implementing stringent security measures, now they “simply have no choice” but to take the legal route to protect the rights of the company.

Trump has repeatedly said TikTok, owned by Chinese giant ByteDance, is a national security threat and has close ties to the Chinese government.

Trump’s twin Executive Order, issued on 6 August, seeks to ban US transactions with TikTok and Chinese social media app WeChat within 45 days. A week later he issued a third order giving the platform 90 days to divest from its American assets and any data that it has gathered in the United States.

TikTok, in a strongly worded statement, has iterated that the orders, described as an “extreme action” and passed “without any evidence” will strip the rights of the platform’s community of users, employees and advertisers.