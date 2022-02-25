ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine: Over 1,000 Anti-war Protestors Arrested in Multiple Russian Cities

Russian activists called for people to take to the streets after Putin launched the “military operation” in Ukraine.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anti-war protests in Moscow on Thursday, 24 February.</p></div>
Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, AFP reported quoting an independent monitor.

“More than 1,391 people have already been detained in 51 cities,” said OVD-Info on Thursday, which tracks arrests at opposition rallies.

The monitor added that more than 700 people were arrested in Moscow and about 340 people in Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia.

Several Russian activists called for people to take to the streets after Putin launched the “military operation” in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

One petition, started by a human rights advocate, Lev Ponomavyov, got over 289,000 signatures by the end of the day, Al Jazeera reported.

Further, over 250 journalists have put their names on an open letter condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Another letter was signed by nearly 250 scientists, while a third letter was signed by 194 municipal council members in Moscow and other cities.

(With inputs from AFP and Al Jazeera.)

