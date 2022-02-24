Is Russia's 'Military Operation' in Ukraine a Violation of International Law?

Any attack by one country on the territory of another country, regardless of the target or the casualties/damage, violates this prohibition.

Of course, the prohibition of use of force cannot be a blanket one, and the UN Charter expressly recognises a country’s right of self-defence. Article 51 says that no other provision of the Charter shall “impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations.”

The right of self-defence can even be preemptive, if we go by customary international law. The doctrine of preemptive self-defence states a nation can act in self-defence before an armed attack takes place against them, provided they can show there was a necessity to act which was “instant, overwhelming, leaving no choice of means, and no moment for deliberation.”