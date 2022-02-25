137 Dead, Explosions in Kyiv; ‘Left Alone’ Against Russia, Says Ukraine Prez
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed that 137 have died in the first day of fighting after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, AFP reported.
Soon after the Russian invasion in Ukraine was launched, explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes were reported from across the nation. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has been "left alone" to fight Russia.
Loud explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday night as Russian ground troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital.
The Russian troops have seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, after fighting between the Ukrainian military and the invading forces, as per reports.
PM Modi spoke to President Vladimir Putin on the phone, appealing for an immediate cessation of violence
Russian forces have reportedly broken into the country from the north of Kyiv region, AFP quoted Ukraine border guards as saying. They have also launched an invasion into Ukraine through Crimea in the south
Martial Law was declared in Ukraine on Thursday morning
The Indian Ambassador in Kyiv has issued a statement, saying that the embassy is working to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine
World Bank has said that it's ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine and warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand, which has motivated Russia to declare military action
Ukrainian President Orders Full Miliitary Mobilisation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilisation to counter the Russian invasion, news agency AP reported.
Blinken Speaks to EAM Jaishankar on ‘Collective Response To Condemn Russia'
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, to discuss "Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine".
Price said, "Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire."
This came after Biden told reporters during a White House news conference, "We are going to have consultations with India (on the Ukrainian crisis). We haven't resolved that fully."
Following which, US reached out to India at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department and its National Security Council, seeking full support from it on the Ukrainian crisis.
White House Implores China To Decide What Side of History To Stand On
Hours after China called for restraint on all sides in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while saying the military operation should not be described as an "invasion", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "This is really a moment for China, or for any country, to think about what side of history they want to stand on."
She added, "US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spoke with his (China) counterpart just a couple of days ago. President Biden is certainly open to speaking with his counterpart, but I don't have any prediction of that at this point."
