137 Dead, Explosions in Kyiv; ‘Left Alone’ Against Russia, Says Ukraine Prez

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed that 137 have died in the first day of fighting after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, AFP reported.

Soon after the Russian invasion in Ukraine was launched, explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes were reported from across the nation. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has been "left alone" to fight Russia.

Loud explosions were reported in Kyiv on Thursday night as Russian ground troops moved closer to the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian troops have seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, after fighting between the Ukrainian military and the invading forces, as per reports.