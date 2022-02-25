ADVERTISEMENT

‘No Other Way’ To Defend Russia Other Than Invading Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Putin said that Russia intends to remain a part of the world economy and does not plan to harm it.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Experts explain the real reasons behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine</p></div>
i

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 24 February, said Moscow was left with no choice other than invading Ukraine to protect Russia, reported AFP.

Speaking at a televised meeting with business owners hours after it invaded Ukraine, he said, "What was happening left us with no choice. We had no other way of proceeding."

Calling the military operation against Ukraine, a "necessary measure," he also said "high risks" were created pushing Russia to react, reported India Today.

He further said that Russia intends to remain a part of the world economy and does not plan to harm it.

Also Read

This Image is From Gaza Strip; Doesn't Show Russia's Attack on Ukraine

This Image is From Gaza Strip; Doesn't Show Russia's Attack on Ukraine
ADVERTISEMENT

Putin said his country doesn't plan to damage the world economic system of which it is a part. He also added that he doesn't want Russia to be ousted from international economic community.

"It seems to me that our partners should understand this and not set themselves the task of pushing us out of this system," he said, as per AFP.

Also Read

As Russia Invades Ukraine, What Can the West Do Beyond Sanctions?

As Russia Invades Ukraine, What Can the West Do Beyond Sanctions?

(With inputs from AFP, India Today.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×