Turkey Shaken by Twin Earthquakes Again, Killing Three and Injuring Over 200

Two earthquakes of 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude struck the southern part of Turkey on Monday, 20 February.

The latest: At least three people died and over 213 were injured as a result of Monday's earthquakes, according to Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

More than 500 were wounded in the neighbouring country of Syria, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Aftershocks were reportedly felt in Egypt and Lebanon as well

The epicentre of the first earthquake was below the Defne district, which falls within Turkey's Hatay province, Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD informed