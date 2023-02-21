ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey Shaken by Twin Earthquakes Again, Killing Three and Injuring Over 200

The latest round of quakes and aftershocks come just as Turkey and Syria were picking up the pieces.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Turkey Shaken by Twin Earthquakes Again, Killing Three and Injuring Over 200
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Two earthquakes of 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude struck the southern part of Turkey on Monday, 20 February.

The latest: At least three people died and over 213 were injured as a result of Monday's earthquakes, according to Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

  • More than 500 were wounded in the neighbouring country of Syria, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

  • Aftershocks were reportedly felt in Egypt and Lebanon as well

The epicentre of the first earthquake was below the Defne district, which falls within Turkey's Hatay province, Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD informed

  • The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of just 2km (1.2 miles) which potentially magnified its impact at the ground-level, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said

Why it matters: The latest round of earthquakes and aftershocks come just as Turkey and Syria were picking up the pieces from the devastation caused by previous two earthquakes that were more powerful.

Earlier tragedy: Earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 in magnitude had rattled Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

  • The death toll from these quakes in both countries is approximately 47,000 and counting

  • Over 385,000 apartments were reportedly decimated by the seismic activities and many people are reportedly still trapped under the rubble

Also Read

Explained: Why Was the Turkey-Syria Earthquake So Deadly?

Explained: Why Was the Turkey-Syria Earthquake So Deadly?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Syria   Turkey Earthquake   What We Know 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×