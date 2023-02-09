Turkey-Syria Earthquake: I Once Drove Across Distressed Land. But Is India Next?

Along the way, the scientists would exchange knowledge on past earthquakes and ongoing seismicity with scientists of 30 universities and research institutions, thereby, furthering their understanding of the earthquake geology. As the expedition would be driving along the Great Rift Valley from Syria to Mozambique, the geochemical evolution of the volcanic rocks of the rift system could be taken up for study in order to gain a better understanding of its evolutionary history.

Traversing Iran from South to the North, the expedition Scorpios zipped on the highway through the Zagros Mountains, folded and faulted beyond repair. We drove along a sequence of green, brown, and grey rocks oozing glaciers of white salt. This region is actively undergoing crustal shortening as global tectonics moves Arabia toward Asia.

Consequently, the layers of sedimentary rock are folding much like a carpet will fold if pushed. The salt deposits, created by the evaporation of an ancient inland sea, were buried by these layers of sedimentary rocks. Salt, being less dense than most other rocks, migrates upwards through the earth's crust in vertical columns before being released like a glacier.