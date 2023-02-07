Explained: Why Was the Turkey-Syria Earthquake So Deadly?

Turkey lies in a seismically active zone. It is located on the Anatolian tectonic plate, which is wedged between the Eurasian and African plates. On the north side, the minor Arabian plate further restricts movement. One fault line, the North Anatolian fault (NAF) line, which is the meeting point between the Eurasian and Anatolian tectonic plates, is known to be "particularly devastating."

The NAF has been responsible for catastrophic earthquakes in the past, too. In 1999, it caused two earthquakes – of 7.4 and 7.0 magnitude each – in the country's Gölcük and Düzce provinces. Almost 18,000 people died, and more than 45,000 were injured.

Then there is the East Anatolian fault line, which is the tectonic boundary between the Anatolian plate and the northward-moving Arabian Plate.

Additionally, there is the Aegean sea plate, which is also a source of seismic activity in the region.

According to one estimate, almost 95 percent of the country's land mass is prone to earthquakes, while about a third of the country is at high risk, including the areas around the major cities of Istanbul and Izmir and the region of East Anatolia.

As David Rothery, a geoscientist at the Open University, UK, told The Nature, "The tectonic plate that carries Arabia, including Syria, is colliding northwards into the southern rim of Eurasia and forcing Turkey to be squeezed out towards the west."