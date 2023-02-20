Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Post India's Outreach, Must Foreign Policy Be Reviewed?

The Government of India and the Indian Army along with the NDRF deserve a big round of applause. Thanks to the commendable efforts and excellent services rendered by the "angels in maroon berets," who are officially known as Paratrooper Medical Officers from the Army Medical Corps (AMC)'s elite 60 Para Field Hospital.

They have been at the frontlines of the HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) Operation under Operation DOST in earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.

Their efforts have not only brought worldwide attention and much appreciation to the nation, well captured by some heartwarming pictures of otherwise grief-stricken residents thanking the AMC Officers storming the social media, but have also brought to fore the yeoman services of the Medicos of the Armed Forces (AMC) as a whole.

This is especially true of the elite paratroopers within their ranks who have since 1947, performed many such tasks with remarkable grit and poise on multiple occasions, most of them silently.