Russia Says It Could Deploy Troops in Latin America As Talks over Ukraine Fail
The NATO Sec Gen had warned of "a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe" after the dialogue had ended.
As talks between Russia and NATO concluded, a top diplomat of the former said that military personnel could be deployed to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the US escalate any further, Associated Press reported.
Sergei Ryabkov, who is the deputy foreign minister, could "neither confirm nor exclude" the above mentioned possibility of the deployment of troops because "it all depends on the action by our US counterparts."
He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that the Kremlin could resort to "military-technical measures" if the US and NATO did not concede to their demands.
Talks between Russia and NATO were held this week in Geneva to discuss the concerns of the former with respect to the eastward expansion of the latter vis-à-vis Ukraine.
After the negotiations ended, Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General warned of "a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe."
The Russians were demanding that NATO never accept Ukraine or any remaining ex-Soviet nation into its fold.
This demand was categorically rejected, in response to which Russia has issued a new threat regarding troop deployment in Latin America.
When asked about whether NATO and the US are gearing up for armed confrontation, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that "we’re prepared to continue with diplomacy to advance security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic" but also that "we're equally prepared if Russia chooses a different path."
US intelligence had warned a few weeks ago that Russia has intentions to launch a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as 2022.
(With inputs from AP)
