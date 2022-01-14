'Expect the Worst': Cyberattack on Ukrainian Govt Websites, Probe Initiated

A cyberattack was launched on the Ukrainian government's websites on Thursday night, 13 January, with the message, "be afraid and expect the worst," Reuters reported.

Many government websites were inaccessible during the following morning.

The cyberattack affected some key websites, like the ones of the ministry of foreign affairs, the cabinet of ministers and the security and defence council.

In response, the Ukrainian government led by President Volodymyr Zelensky has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The hacked websites contained a terrifying message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, for anyone who tried to access them.