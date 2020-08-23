TikTok to Launch Legal Action Against Donald Trump over Ban

The firm's US job growth has already nearly tripled this year, surging from almost 500 employees on 1 January to just under 1,400. The US government ban on TikTok came following the concerns expressed by US officials that information on users could be passed on to China's government.

“What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” it added.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” a statement by the company read.