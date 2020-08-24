Google Parent Company Alphabet Part of Bid for TikTok: Report

Google parent company Alphabet considered participating in a group bid for the popular short-form video company, TikTok, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, Alphabet considered a minority, non-voting stake through one of its investments. The bid eventually fizzled out but the company has not ruled out participating in future bids.

The report further states that Alphabet was the not the company to take the initiative but is not aware of which US company took the first step to initiate a group bid proposal.