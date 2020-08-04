Microsoft-TikTok: What it Means & Why It Validates India’s Stance

On 16 July, TikTok, in a full page advertisement in an Australian newspaper, appealed to not make the app “ a political football.”

Come August and the Chinese app continues to be dribbled around with possible bans, warnings, scrutinies and now a potential sale in the US. In the latest chapter for TikTok, US giant Microsoft is in discussions for a possible purchase of the app.

Following the app’s ban in India on 29 June, the axe has been dangling over the app’s US operations as well with United States President Donald Trump reiterating his threat to ban the app several times.