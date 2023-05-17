'The Kerala Story' To Be Released in UK: Why Were Shows Cancelled Earlier?

After The Kerala Story was abruptly pulled from theatres in the United Kingdom ahead of its scheduled release on 12 May, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the green light for the release of the controversial film on Friday, 19 May.

All the scheduled shows were cancelled as the film had not received an age classification from the BBFC. The body has now given the film '18' rating. It has also given a detailed content advice to viewers watching the film.

Notably, under the 'Discrimination' rating, the BBFC has written: "The film presents a partial and unbalanced view of Islam which focuses on radical Islamist characters and motivations to the exclusion of more moderate and mainstream forms of the faith. There are regular scenes of discrimination on the basis of religion and gender. A woman spits on her dying father for not sharing her faith."