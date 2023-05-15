The Kerala Story & Propaganda: Decoding a Potent Tool That's Evolved Over Years

Is propaganda any content that tries to 'disseminate ideas'? Technically, yes, but the term gained popularity to refer to films that are deliberately created to manipulate and influence people to think, act, or behave a certain way. In the early 20th century, political ideology became prevalent in propaganda – and vice-versa.

In Indian cinema, films about challenging the status quo and questioning the exploitation of minorities have been around for decades – even if they were fewer in number. As an industry, we have often created films that would inspire conversation.

But on the other hand, films like The Kerala Story use the popular propagandist tool of rhetoric to paint a good versus evil picture, with zero nuance. And propaganda films can be extremely harmful.