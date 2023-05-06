'The Kerala Story': Will Saying the Same Hateful Thing Over & Over Make It True?

A few days ago, when I called up the director of The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen, over an infamous claim that his movie makes – that 32,000 women were kidnapped from Kerala and sold to ISIS – he told me that my question was "cliched."

He then asked me to watch the movie before jumping into any conclusions. So, that's exactly what I did – I watched the movie. And he was right, I did jump to conclusions; the teaser and the trailer of the film did not prepare me enough for the Islamophobic rant that was The Kerala Story.