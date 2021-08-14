Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Inches Closer to Kabul, Captures Kandahar and Herat

The Taliban inched closer to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Saturday, 14 August, after capturing Kandahar and Herat earlier in August – indicating that they will soon have full control over the country.

According to AFP, the Taliban has already captured six provincial capitals in the last 24 hours, with the number of provinces captured by the terrorists rising to 18.

Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to airlift thousands of people out of the capital.