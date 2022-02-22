How Russia Justifies Its Aggression Against Ukraine – The Answer Lies in History

Putin asserts that Western European nations have corrupted Ukraine, and dragged it away from what is its original place – within Greater Russia. This is what he means by a "forced change of identity".

How is all of this linked to the current geopolitical crisis?

Ukraine is nothing but an anti-Russia tool for the West, according to the Russian president.

He often cites the example of the 2014 revolution in Ukraine that ousted the pro-Moscow administration in Kyiv led by Viktor Yanukovych.

The revolution had been supported by the EU and by NATO because Yanukovych had been refusing to sign an agreement that would bring Ukraine closer to the EU.

For the next seven years after the 2014 revolution, Putin has argued that in seeking closer ties with Ukraine, the EU and NATO have been embarking on an anti-Moscow project.

This project, he insists, is leading to a denial of Russian identity in Ukraine, which in turn is culminating in "the formation of an ethnically pure Ukrainian state, aggressive towards Russia", as argued in the essay.