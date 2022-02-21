Ukraine Crisis: US Says Russia Has Compiled 'Kill-List' for Invasion Aftermath
The US government has written to the UN human rights chief in Geneva saying it has "credible information" that Russia has a list of Ukrainian citizens to be assassinated or sent to detention camps in the scenario of a successful Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine, according to reports on Monday, 21 February.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in some rapid fire diplomacy with the US and Russia on Sunday.
White House officials said that President Biden would consider having direct talks with President Putin as long as Russia did not invade Ukraine.
This comes in the backdrop of an explosion on Saturday that hit Luhansk, a territory in Eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian separatists.
Images captured by Maxar show Russian troops being deployed 15 kilometres away from the Russia-Ukraine border
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine
Russia has warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand
Ukraine Accuses Separatists of violating Ceasefire
The Ukrainian military has accused separatists in Eastern Ukraine supported by Russia of committing 80 ceasefire violations throughout Sunday, 20 February.
A statement released by the Ukrainian government listed out all the 80 violations that occurred in the rebel controlled territories.
No casualties, however, were reported.
The accusation comes after increased instances of shelling in eastern Ukraine.
Evacuations of residents to Russia have started in separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk.
US Says Russia of Compiling 'Kill List'
The names on the list are mostly likely to be Ukrainians vocally opposed to Russia's current military policy, dissidents from Russia and Belarus currently residing in Ukraine, along with journalists, and anti-corruption crusaders.
"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," said the letter.
It was signed by the US ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva, and was addressed to Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops 15 Km Away From Border
A US space technology company called Maxar released satellite images on 21 February showing Russian troops and armoured equipment being deployed to farms and forests that around 15 kilometres away from the Russia-Ukraine border.
Captured on Sunday, the photos show the troop deployments near the Russian side of the border.
The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian separatists, are reportedly showing "a change in the pattern of the previously observed deployments", The Guardian reported.
Background
Tensions have been simmering between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the US, that had led Russia to mobilise more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border.
One of the key disagreements between Russia and the other countries revolves around Ukraine potentially joining NATO.
Russia has warned against the move, while the Ukrainian Constitution consists of clauses that seek NATO membership for the country.
Putin has two other key demands from NATO:
The removal of NATO troops from Eastern European countries that joined after 1997
An assurance that NATO countries will not install missile systems on Russia’s borders
