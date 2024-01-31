Pakistan Election 2024: Who’s Contesting, What’s at Stake & Why the Delay?

In an unprecedented period for Pakistan, the South Asian country prepares for its third consecutive civilian parliamentary election without a prime minister finishing their term, marred by allegations of military interference. and controversies.

A caretaker government led by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been running the country since parliament was dissolved on 9 August and has a mandate to ensure the holding of a transparent election.

Less than a month before Pakistan holds its 12th general elections on February 8, the anticipated victor is Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former PM recently returned from self-imposed exile.