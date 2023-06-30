Company Behind ChatGPT Sued by Authors for Violating Copyright Law

Two authors in the United States filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, in a San Francisco federal court on Wednesday, 28 June.

The lawsuit alleged that the AI company was involved in the misuse of the authors' copyrighted works in order to "train" its artificial intelligence system ChatGPT.

The two authors, Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad, have alleged in a proposed class action that OpenAI and its affiliates violated copyright law, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), and California and general statute restrictions on unfair competition.